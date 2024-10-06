Mongolia: Work progresses on new energy storage plant in Baganuur

October 6, 2024_ Construction of a 50 MW energy storage power plant in Baganuur, Ulaanbaatar is progressing successfully. The project, part of the Mongolian government's energy restoration strategy, is expected to start operating by November 30, 2024, before the onset of winter. Excavation work has now been completed and foundation work is underway. The power plant will play a crucial role in improving the stability of the central power system and providing renewable energy, montsame.mn reported. This project is an important step towards Mongolia's green energy transition, aiming to meet domestic energy demand by 2030.