Mongolia: World Bank report highlights climate challenges and development opportunities

October 13, 2024_ A new World Bank Group report highlights the unique challenges Mongolia faces as it transitions to a low-carbon economy and climate change. The paper proposes reforms to improve climate resilience and reduce reliance on coal, noting that without adaptation measures, 20 percent of annual GDP could be at risk. The report also estimates that more than $10 billion in investments are needed over the next 25 years to meet the country’s climate and development goals. The news is reported by gogo.mn. Mongolia, known for its vast steppe and mineral resources, is already facing extreme weather events such as dzud and floods, which threaten economic and social progress.