Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Mongolia: World Congress of Women for a Green Future concludes
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 23, 2024_ The World Women's Congress, held on August 22-23, 2024, under the auspices of Mongolian President U. Khurelsukh, concluded in Ulaanbaatar. The event was attended by over 800 women leaders from 19 countries, discussing topics such as gender equality and the role of women in combating global challenges. Mongolia has already hosted significant events to promote gender equality, such as the Women Peacemakers Summit in 2022 and the Conference of Women Foreign Ministers in 2023. The news is reported by montsame.mn. The congress also coincided with the 100th anniversary of the Federation of Mongolian Women, underlining the country's commitment to women's empowerment and international cooperation.

