Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Mongolia: World Suicide Prevention Day marked by awareness-raising initiatives
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
September 13, 2024_ Mongolia marked World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10, with activities to promote mental health. This year, the theme was ‘Changing the Conversation on Suicide’, involving a number of mental health initiatives. The National Center for Mental Health led a meeting with media representatives to discuss responsible dissemination of information about suicide. Suicide rates in Mongolia decreased from 15.9 to 13.2 per 100,000 people in 2023, thanks to an increase in mental health initiatives. The UB Post reported. This progress reflects a positive shift in public attitudes towards mental health and suicide prevention, contributing to a more informed and supportive environment.

