Mongolia: Young Student Awarded with Cultural Trip to Italy

October 28, 2024_ A young student of the School of Theater Arts of Ulaanbaatar University of the Arts, B. Dashdulam, has won a prestigious prize in the international competition "Sun" for her poetry. Thanks to this recognition, she will have the opportunity to participate in the award ceremony of the IX General Assembly of SUN, which will be held from November 11 to 15, 2024 at the University L'Orientale in Naples. The competition, which promotes cultural diversity and understanding between peoples, saw participants address topics such as the impact of climate change and human relations along the Silk Road. The news was reported by unuudur.mn, highlighting the importance of culture and art in strengthening international ties. This event highlights how Mongolian talent can shine even in global contexts, contributing to an enriching cultural dialogue.