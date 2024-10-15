Myanmar: 25th Traditional Culture Festival Opens

October 15, 2024_ The 25th Myanmar Traditional Culture Festival kicked off today, taking place at various venues in the capital Naypyidaw. The event features singing, dancing and acting competitions, with participants from various states and regions of the country. More than 2,500 contestants are expected to compete in various categories, including traditional music performances and folk dances. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The festival is a major celebration of Myanmar's rich cultural heritage, bringing together artists and enthusiasts from across the country.