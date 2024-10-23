Myanmar: 42nd ASEAN Police Meeting Opens in Naypyidaw

October 22, 2024_ The 42nd ASEAN Police Meeting opened today in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, with senior police officials and INTERPOL representatives in attendance. The event was opened by Deputy Minister of the Interior, Major General Yar Pyae, who stressed the importance of regional cooperation in the fight against transnational crime. During the ceremony, videos of the ASEAN Police’s achievements from 1981 to the present were presented, highlighting the contribution of the Myanmar Police Force as the third-time host. This news is reported by news-eleven.com. The meeting will continue until October 24, addressing key issues such as drug trafficking, terrorism and cybercrime.