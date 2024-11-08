Myanmar: 8th Greater Mekong Region Summit Held in Kunming

November 7, 2024_ The 8th Greater Mekong Regional Summit was held at the Kunming Convention Center in China, attended by Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing. The meeting was attended by leaders and officials from various countries in the region, including Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. The summit was divided into two sessions: a separate leaders' meeting and a plenary session. During the event, participants discussed how to promote development through innovation, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. This news was reported by moi.gov.mm. The Greater Mekong Summit is an important platform for economic and political cooperation among countries in the region, which includes Myanmar, China, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.