Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: AA seizes army naval base in Maung Shwe Lay

Myanmar: AA seizes army naval base in Maung Shwe Lay
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 September 2024_ The Arakan Army (AA) announced that it has taken control of an army naval base in Maung Shwe Lay, Thandwe district, on 5 September 2024. Clashes between the AA and the armed forces began on 7 August and involved several locations, including the beaches of Ngapali and Thandwe airport. The AA said the naval base was a major operations centre for the army, with over 1,200 soldiers present in the area. According to information provided by the AA, around 400 army soldiers were estimated to have been affected during the attack, while the armed forces carried out air and naval strikes in response. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The AA, which is active in Rakhine state, has recently intensified its military operations against government forces, while the Myanmar government has declared the AA a terrorist group.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The AA said AA seizes army naval base AA a terrorist group control
