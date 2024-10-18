Myanmar: Abhidhamma Day Celebrations in Shan State

October 18, 2024_ On October 17, 2024, Abhidhamma Day celebrations were held in various districts of Shan State, with devotees and donors participating. This day is dedicated to commemorating the Buddha and practicing generosity, with offerings of flowers, candles and incense. Places of worship, such as pagodas and monasteries, were crowded with devotees who participated in offering and prayer rituals. The celebrations also included community events and donations, highlighting the importance of spirituality in the daily lives of the people. This news is reported by moi.gov.mm. Abhidhamma Day celebrations are a significant tradition in Myanmar, reflecting the deep religious devotion of its people.