Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Agriculture Department Encourages Growing of Cash Crops After Floods

September 20, 2024_ Myanmar’s Department of Agriculture has urged farmers to grow cash crops in flood-damaged fields. Director-General Dr Ye Tint Tun...

Myanmar: Agriculture Department Encourages Growing of Cash Crops After Floods
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Myanmar’s Department of Agriculture has urged farmers to grow cash crops in flood-damaged fields. Director-General Dr Ye Tint Tun has pledged support to replant crops before the end of the season. After Typhoon Yagi struck, strong winds and rains devastated farmland, prompting authorities to visit affected areas. The ministry is also providing seeds and equipment to help farmers recover, gnlm.com.mm reported. Farmers can contact the Department of Agriculture to receive assistance and materials needed to resume their farming activities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
can contact farmer farmers has urged farmers to grow cash Crops
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza