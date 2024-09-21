Myanmar: Agriculture Department Encourages Growing of Cash Crops After Floods

September 20, 2024_ Myanmar’s Department of Agriculture has urged farmers to grow cash crops in flood-damaged fields. Director-General Dr Ye Tint Tun has pledged support to replant crops before the end of the season. After Typhoon Yagi struck, strong winds and rains devastated farmland, prompting authorities to visit affected areas. The ministry is also providing seeds and equipment to help farmers recover, gnlm.com.mm reported. Farmers can contact the Department of Agriculture to receive assistance and materials needed to resume their farming activities.