Myanmar: Aid for families affected by floods in Naypyidaw

October 16, 2024_ A fund and material distribution event for families affected by floods was held today in Naypyidaw. The Minister of Natural Disaster Management announced that the government is working to quickly restore the living conditions of the affected people. During the event, funds and food items were distributed to several families, especially in the areas of Pyinmana and Kyonu. Local authorities also provided support for the reconstruction of damaged homes. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Floods have hit several regions of Myanmar, causing significant damage and requiring urgent intervention to ensure the well-being of the affected communities.