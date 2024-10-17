Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Aid for families affected by floods in Naypyidaw

October 16, 2024_ A fund and material distribution event for families affected by floods was held today in Naypyidaw. The Minister of Natural...

Myanmar: Aid for families affected by floods in Naypyidaw
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ A fund and material distribution event for families affected by floods was held today in Naypyidaw. The Minister of Natural Disaster Management announced that the government is working to quickly restore the living conditions of the affected people. During the event, funds and food items were distributed to several families, especially in the areas of Pyinmana and Kyonu. Local authorities also provided support for the reconstruction of damaged homes. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Floods have hit several regions of Myanmar, causing significant damage and requiring urgent intervention to ensure the well-being of the affected communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
a fund fund event material distribution event
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza