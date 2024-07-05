Myanmar: Air attack on village in Shan State

July 4, 2024_ On July 3, 2024, two Burma Army fighter jets bombed Loi Lin village in Shan State, causing serious damage. The attack hit several homes and caused numerous residents to flee. According to local testimonies, the military operation aimed to target ethnic armed groups present in the area. The action has raised concern among the civilian population, already affected by years of conflict. The website shannews.org reports it. The attack came amid rising tensions between the Burmese army and ethnic armed forces in Shan State.