Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 14:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Air attack on village in Shan State

July 4, 2024_ On July 3, 2024, two Burma Army fighter jets bombed Loi Lin village in Shan State, causing serious damage. The attack hit several homes...

Myanmar: Air attack on village in Shan State
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ On July 3, 2024, two Burma Army fighter jets bombed Loi Lin village in Shan State, causing serious damage. The attack hit several homes and caused numerous residents to flee. According to local testimonies, the military operation aimed to target ethnic armed groups present in the area. The action has raised concern among the civilian population, already affected by years of conflict. The website shannews.org reports it. The attack came amid rising tensions between the Burmese army and ethnic armed forces in Shan State.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Shan State picchiatore fighter fighter jets bombed
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza