Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
Myanmar: Airstrike against rebel forces in the north of the country

October 27, 2024_ Myanmar's air force has conducted an air strike against rebel positions in the north of the country, hitting seven targets in...

Myanmar: Airstrike against rebel forces in the north of the country
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ Myanmar's air force has conducted an air strike against rebel positions in the north of the country, hitting seven targets in several locations. The operation involved fighter jets and came in response to recent attacks by rebel forces, including the TNLA, MNDAA and AA, who have intensified their activities in the region. The government said the operation was aimed at restoring security and order in the area, targeting infrastructure used by the rebels. The news was reported by shannews.org. Rebel forces, active in several areas of Myanmar, are engaged in an armed conflict against the central government, seeking greater autonomy and rights for their communities.

