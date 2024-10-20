Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Airstrike against TNLA causes casualties and destruction

October 19, 2024_ An airstrike conducted by military jets has targeted the TNLA (Arakan Army) ethnic group in Myanmar, killing at least 20 people and...

Myanmar: Airstrike against TNLA causes casualties and destruction
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 19, 2024_ An airstrike conducted by military jets has targeted the TNLA (Arakan Army) ethnic group in Myanmar, killing at least 20 people and injuring 500 others. The attack took place in several locations, with a toll that also includes significant damage to civilian structures. The military has intensified operations against the TNLA, an armed group fighting for autonomy for ethnic minorities in the country. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension and violence in the region. The TNLA is known for its military activities in the northern part of Shan State, where ethnic minorities seek greater representation and rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
killing at least Alleanza Nazionale Birmania the news was
Vedi anche
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza