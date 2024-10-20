Myanmar: Airstrike against TNLA causes casualties and destruction

October 19, 2024_ An airstrike conducted by military jets has targeted the TNLA (Arakan Army) ethnic group in Myanmar, killing at least 20 people and injuring 500 others. The attack took place in several locations, with a toll that also includes significant damage to civilian structures. The military has intensified operations against the TNLA, an armed group fighting for autonomy for ethnic minorities in the country. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing tension and violence in the region. The TNLA is known for its military activities in the northern part of Shan State, where ethnic minorities seek greater representation and rights.