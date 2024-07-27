Myanmar: Airstrike hits refugee camp in Yangon

July 26, 2024_ An airstrike hits a refugee camp in Yangon, Myanmar, killing at least 200 people. The attack, blamed on government forces, sparked outrage and concern over growing violence in the country. Witnesses report explosions and a high number of injuries among the refugees, many of whom were already in precarious conditions. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the serious humanitarian crisis underway in Myanmar. International organizations are calling for an independent investigation into the incident and urgent action to protect civilians.