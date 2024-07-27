Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Airstrike hits refugee camp in Yangon

July 26, 2024_ An airstrike hits a refugee camp in Yangon, Myanmar, killing at least 200 people. The attack, blamed on government forces, sparked...

Myanmar: Airstrike hits refugee camp in Yangon
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 26, 2024_ An airstrike hits a refugee camp in Yangon, Myanmar, killing at least 200 people. The attack, blamed on government forces, sparked outrage and concern over growing violence in the country. Witnesses report explosions and a high number of injuries among the refugees, many of whom were already in precarious conditions. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the serious humanitarian crisis underway in Myanmar. International organizations are calling for an independent investigation into the incident and urgent action to protect civilians.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
killing at least Alleanza Nazionale Rangoon Birmania
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza