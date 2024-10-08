Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Airstrikes in Gangaw District Cause Civilian Casualties

07 October 2024_ Myanmar military regime forces launched airstrikes and shelling in Gangaw Township, Magway Region, killing eight civilians and...

Myanmar: Airstrikes in Gangaw District Cause Civilian Casualties
08 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Myanmar military regime forces launched airstrikes and shelling in Gangaw Township, Magway Region, killing eight civilians and wounding at least ten. The strikes targeted several locations, including villages and car repair shops, causing significant damage and destruction of property. Local resistance members said the shelling was deliberately aimed at depriving resistance forces of transportation. The news was reported by myanmar-now.org, highlighting the increasing violence against civilians in the context of protracted conflict. Magway Region has become a major bastion for anti-regime forces since the 2021 military coup.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
wounding at least ten. killing eight civilians Birmania regime
Vedi anche
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza