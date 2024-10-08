Myanmar: Airstrikes in Gangaw District Cause Civilian Casualties

07 October 2024_ Myanmar military regime forces launched airstrikes and shelling in Gangaw Township, Magway Region, killing eight civilians and wounding at least ten. The strikes targeted several locations, including villages and car repair shops, causing significant damage and destruction of property. Local resistance members said the shelling was deliberately aimed at depriving resistance forces of transportation. The news was reported by myanmar-now.org, highlighting the increasing violence against civilians in the context of protracted conflict. Magway Region has become a major bastion for anti-regime forces since the 2021 military coup.