Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Alert in Kayah due to flood risk due to the rising Biluchauk river

July 29, 2024_ Kayah authorities have activated emergency measures due to the rising Biluchauk River, which could cause flooding in the city of...

Myanmar: Alert in Kayah due to flood risk due to the rising Biluchauk river
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 29, 2024_ Kayah authorities have activated emergency measures due to the rising Biluchauk River, which could cause flooding in the city of Loikaw. Chief Minister U Zaw Myo Tin chaired a meeting with members of the Natural Disaster Management Committee to prepare rapid responses in case of emergency. During the meeting, it was highlighted that the water level is currently below the alert limit, but it is necessary to monitor the situation and prepare for possible evacuations. The authorities also visited the main bridges to assess the conditions and ensure the safety of the population. The news is reported by moi.gov.mm. Flooding poses a significant risk to local communities, particularly in low-lying areas of Loikaw, where homes are vulnerable.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
flooding autorità garante which could cause flooding authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza