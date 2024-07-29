Myanmar: Alert in Kayah due to flood risk due to the rising Biluchauk river

July 29, 2024_ Kayah authorities have activated emergency measures due to the rising Biluchauk River, which could cause flooding in the city of Loikaw. Chief Minister U Zaw Myo Tin chaired a meeting with members of the Natural Disaster Management Committee to prepare rapid responses in case of emergency. During the meeting, it was highlighted that the water level is currently below the alert limit, but it is necessary to monitor the situation and prepare for possible evacuations. The authorities also visited the main bridges to assess the conditions and ensure the safety of the population. The news is reported by moi.gov.mm. Flooding poses a significant risk to local communities, particularly in low-lying areas of Loikaw, where homes are vulnerable.