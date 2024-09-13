Myanmar: Anti-military government protests underway in Waingmaw

September 12, 2024_ Demonstrations against the military government took place in Waingmaw, Myanmar, with the participation of around 200 people. The protesters called for an end to the repression and the restoration of democracy, expressing their dissent towards the local authorities. The protests were characterized by slogans and demands for social justice, highlighting the growing discontent among the population. The situation in Myanmar remains tense, with the military government continuing to face resistance from civil groups and activists. The news was reported by shannews.org. The demonstrations in Waingmaw are just one of many that are taking place in the country, where the population is demanding radical change after the 2021 coup.