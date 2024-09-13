Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Anti-military government protests underway in Waingmaw

September 12, 2024_ Demonstrations against the military government took place in Waingmaw, Myanmar, with the participation of around 200 people. The...

Myanmar: Anti-military government protests underway in Waingmaw
13 settembre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ Demonstrations against the military government took place in Waingmaw, Myanmar, with the participation of around 200 people. The protesters called for an end to the repression and the restoration of democracy, expressing their dissent towards the local authorities. The protests were characterized by slogans and demands for social justice, highlighting the growing discontent among the population. The situation in Myanmar remains tense, with the military government continuing to face resistance from civil groups and activists. The news was reported by shannews.org. The demonstrations in Waingmaw are just one of many that are taking place in the country, where the population is demanding radical change after the 2021 coup.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local authorities Birmania situation in Myanmar demonstrations in Waingmaw
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza