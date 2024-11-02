Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Myanmar: Anti-Trafficking Operation in Mandalay

02 novembre 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
November 02, 2024_ Authorities in Mandalay have arrested Chinese and Burmese nationals involved in a trafficking operation involving women recruited through Facebook and TikTok for forced marriages in China. During a check at Mandalay International Airport, three young women were discovered attempting to travel to China with a Chinese national. Investigations revealed that these women had been recruited for marriages with Chinese men, and eight other women were rescued during the operation. The source of this story is news-eleven.com. Authorities are stepping up efforts to combat human trafficking, a growing problem in Myanmar, where many women are vulnerable to these scams.

