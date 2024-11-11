Myanmar: Armed attack in northern country causes civilian casualties

November 11, 2024_ An armed attack in northern Myanmar has killed at least two civilians and injured two others. The incident has been attributed to clashes between the military and local ethnic groups, particularly the TNLA (Armed Group of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army), which has claimed responsibility for the attack. Local authorities have expressed concern over the increase in violence in the region, which has seen an increase in armed clashes in recent months. The news was reported by shannews.org. The situation in northern Myanmar is complex, with different ethnic groups fighting for greater autonomy and rights, making the region an area of persistent conflict.