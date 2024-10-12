Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: ASEAN Armed Forces Commander, Navy Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Regional Ties

Myanmar: ASEAN Armed Forces Commander, Navy Chiefs Meet to Strengthen Regional Ties
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
October 11, 2024_ Myanmar Armed Forces Commander General Min Aung Hlaing met with ASEAN naval chiefs to discuss regional maritime cooperation and security. The meeting, held in Naypyidaw on the occasion of the 18th ASEAN Naval Chiefs' Meeting, expressed Myanmar's willingness to promote friendly relations with all ASEAN members. Participants also discussed strategies to address natural threats and improve emergency response. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. This meeting is a significant step for Myanmar in strengthening ties with ASEAN countries, which include Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

ASEAN members Association of South East Asian Nations Birmania ASEAN countries
