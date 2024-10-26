Myanmar: Attack on humanitarian aid convoy leaves dead

October 25, 2024_ An attack on a humanitarian aid convoy in eastern Myanmar has killed several people, including aid workers. The incident occurred...
October 25, 2024_ An attack on a humanitarian aid convoy in eastern Myanmar has killed several people, including aid workers. The incident occurred as the convoy was heading towards a conflict-affected area, highlighting the growing violence in the region. Local authorities condemned the attack, stressing the importance of ensuring security for humanitarian operations. The news was reported by shannews.org. This attack comes amid instability and armed conflict in Myanmar, making access to aid difficult for vulnerable populations.