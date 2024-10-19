Myanmar: Attack on military convoy leaves soldiers dead

October 18, 2024_ An attack on a military convoy in northern Myanmar has killed seven soldiers and injured ten others. The incident occurred in the Shan region, where the military is frequently involved in clashes with ethnic armed groups. The armed group responsible for the attack is the TNLA (Ta'ang National Liberation Army), active in the fight for autonomy of the Ta'ang minority. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting the growing violence in the region. Clashes between government forces and ethnic groups continue to destabilize Myanmar, a country already marked by internal conflicts and political tensions.