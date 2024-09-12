Myanmar: Attack on refugee camp leaves civilians dead

September 11, 2024_ An attack on a refugee camp in Myanmar has killed at least 65 people, including many civilians. The incident occurred amid ongoing conflict between the military and resistance groups, with violence increasing in recent weeks. Local authorities have reported the use of heavy weapons by government forces, which have indiscriminately targeted residential areas. The news was reported by shannews.org, highlighting growing concerns for the safety of refugees and the need for international intervention. The refugee camp hosts people who have fled internal conflict, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Myanmar.