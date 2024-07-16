Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Basic Baking and Snacks Course to Increase Women's Income

15 July 2024_ Magway Region Chief U Tint Lwin inaugurated the basic bakery and snack course on Monday under the value-added food production project...

Myanmar: Basic Baking and Snacks Course to Increase Women's Income
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

15 July 2024_ Magway Region Chief U Tint Lwin inaugurated the basic bakery and snack course on Monday under the value-added food production project to increase women's income. During the opening ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives, the Chief Minister announced that 16 projects will be implemented in the financial year 2024-2025, using local raw materials and responding to the needs of rural populations. The one-week course has been explained in detail and involves the participation of 15 trainees. U Tint Lwin also inspected the learning materials used in the course. Myanmaritv.com reports it. The initiative aims to improve women's skills and increase their economic contribution to families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
course basic bakery BASIC basic Baking
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza