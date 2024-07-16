Myanmar: Basic Baking and Snacks Course to Increase Women's Income

15 July 2024_ Magway Region Chief U Tint Lwin inaugurated the basic bakery and snack course on Monday under the value-added food production project to increase women's income. During the opening ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Rural Development and Cooperatives, the Chief Minister announced that 16 projects will be implemented in the financial year 2024-2025, using local raw materials and responding to the needs of rural populations. The one-week course has been explained in detail and involves the participation of 15 trainees. U Tint Lwin also inspected the learning materials used in the course. Myanmaritv.com reports it. The initiative aims to improve women's skills and increase their economic contribution to families.