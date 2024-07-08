Myanmar: Bilateral meeting with China on security and cooperation

July 7, 2024_ Vice Chairman of the State Administration Council and Deputy Prime Minister of Myanmar Soe Win attended a bilateral meeting with China in Qingdao. During the meeting, issues regarding the security of border regions and the implementation of joint projects were discussed. The two nations also addressed issues such as countering illegal border trafficking, online gambling and drug prevention. The meeting was attended by senior officials from both countries, including Myanmar's Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, U Min Thu, and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Shen Yueyue. News-eleven.com reports it. The meeting also explored opportunities to increase bilateral trade and economic cooperation.