July 26, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with national security leaders of BIMSTEC member countries in Naypyidaw on July 25. The meeting aimed at security cooperation and discussion of common challenges faced by members of BIMSTEC, an organization that includes countries such as India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. During the meeting, topics such as the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and cybersecurity were addressed, highlighting the importance of regional collaboration. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting comes in the context of Myanmar's growing commitment to strengthening relations with neighboring countries and promoting stability in the region.