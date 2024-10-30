Myanmar: Biodiversity Conservation Cooperation Ceremony with China

October 29, 2024_ The Ceremony of Ten-Year Cooperation on Biodiversity Conservation and Sustainable Development between China and Myanmar was held yesterday at the Grand Amara Hotel in Nay Pyi Taw. During the event, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation U Min Thu highlighted the positive achievements in biodiversity conservation and continuous efforts to ensure resource sustainability. The constructive results of the ten-year cooperation and the progress of working procedures were presented by the Director General of the Forestry Department and officials from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The event was attended by representatives of the Chinese Embassy, professors and students of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and senior officials of the ministry. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. The cooperation between China and Myanmar focuses on environmental protection and scientific research, which are crucial to the sustainable future of the region.