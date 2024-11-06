Myanmar: Burmese, Chinese Investors Meet to Promote Economic Cooperation

November 5, 2024_ A meeting between Myanmar and China investors was held today in Kunming, China, chaired by Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing. During the event, investments in agriculture, transportation and technology were discussed, aiming to strengthen economic relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister highlighted investment opportunities in Myanmar, highlighting the country's rich natural resources and agricultural potential. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting is an important step in enhancing economic cooperation between Myanmar and China, two countries that share a long history of trade interactions.