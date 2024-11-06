Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Burmese, Chinese Investors Meet to Promote Economic Cooperation

November 5, 2024_ A meeting between Myanmar and China investors was held today in Kunming, China, chaired by Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing....

Myanmar: Burmese, Chinese Investors Meet to Promote Economic Cooperation
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 5, 2024_ A meeting between Myanmar and China investors was held today in Kunming, China, chaired by Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing. During the event, investments in agriculture, transportation and technology were discussed, aiming to strengthen economic relations between the two countries. The Prime Minister highlighted investment opportunities in Myanmar, highlighting the country's rich natural resources and agricultural potential. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting is an important step in enhancing economic cooperation between Myanmar and China, two countries that share a long history of trade interactions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
between Myanmar Birmania Cina This meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto
Manovra 2025, primo giorno di audizioni a Montecitorio
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza