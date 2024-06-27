Myanmar: Campaign for library development and reading promotion

June 25, 2024_ Information Minister U Maung Maung Ohn, together with Mandalay Region Chief Minister U Myo Aung, attended a ceremony to launch the 'Developing Libraries and Promoting Reading Habits' campaign in PyinOoLwin. During the event, the Minister highlighted the importance of human resources for national development and praised the Prime Minister's efforts to improve learning opportunities. 255 million kyat were delivered for the construction of 17 new libraries and 12,000 books for 600 libraries, as well as seven DTH dishes and seven DVB T2 set-top boxes for schools. The Chief Minister of the Region expressed gratitude and the author U Aung Thin donated books to the district education officer Daw Shwe Sin Ei. gnlm.com.mm reports it. The event was attended by 4,000 students and included entertainment programs and various educational competitions.