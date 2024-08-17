Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 17 Agosto 2024
12:43
Myanmar: Celebrating School Health Week 2024-2025

August 16, 2024_ A ceremony to commemorate the School Health Week 2024-2025, organized by the Ministry of Health and Education, was held in Naypyidaw...

17 agosto 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
August 16, 2024_ A ceremony to commemorate the School Health Week 2024-2025, organized by the Ministry of Health and Education, was held in Naypyidaw today. Minister of Education Dr. Nyunt Phay emphasized the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles among students to improve their health and well-being. During the event, programs and activities to strengthen health in schools were presented, aiming to ensure that students can develop healthily and productively. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. School Health Week is an annual initiative involving multiple government agencies that aims to raise awareness of the importance of health among young people in Myanmar.

