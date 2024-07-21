Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Celebrating the Dhammacakka Day in Moenyin

20 July 2024_ In Moenyin, Kachin Region, a ceremony to celebrate Dhammacakka Day was held at the meeting room of the District Administration General...

Myanmar: Celebrating the Dhammacakka Day in Moenyin
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ In Moenyin, Kachin Region, a ceremony to celebrate Dhammacakka Day was held at the meeting room of the District Administration General Office. The event was attended by local monks, district and municipal officials, led by the chairman of the District Administration Committee, U Nyi Nyi Lwin. During the ceremony, participants recited prayers, offered donations and listened to religious speeches. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of offerings to the monks and the reciting of prayers for the prosperity of Buddhism. Moi.gov.mm reports it. The event highlighted the importance of collaboration between local authorities and the religious community to promote Buddhist culture and traditions.

