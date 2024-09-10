Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Celebrating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024

09 September 2024_ Myanmar Minister of Social Cooperation, Rescue and Resettlement Dr. Soe Win attended a keynote meeting at the Youth Nationalities...

Myanmar: Celebrating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
09 September 2024_ Myanmar Minister of Social Cooperation, Rescue and Resettlement Dr. Soe Win attended a keynote meeting at the Youth Nationalities Capacity Building College (Yangon) this morning to mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2024. The event, which will be held on 13 October 2024, will be themed “Empowering the next generation for a resilient future” and aims to engage young people in disaster risk reduction strategies. The Minister stressed the importance of youth active participation in risk management initiatives. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The meeting was attended by students, teachers and officials, highlighting the Myanmar government’s commitment to building a new generation that is aware and prepared to face the challenges of natural disasters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
keynote meeting at Birmania convegno keynote
