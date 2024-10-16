Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:53
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Celebrating the Ninth Anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement

October 15, 2024_ Today marks the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) between the Government of the Republic...

Myanmar: Celebrating the Ninth Anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Today marks the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) between the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and various ethnic armed groups. During the ceremony, ethnic leaders expressed hope for lasting peace and stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in the implementation process of the agreement. The NCA was created to end armed conflict in the country and promote a stable and inclusive democracy. This news is reported by moi.gov.mm. The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement is a historic agreement involving different ethnic groups in Myanmar, a country characterized by great cultural diversity and internal conflicts that have lasted for decades.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement the NCA was consenso agreement
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza