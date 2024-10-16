Myanmar: Celebrating the Ninth Anniversary of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement

October 15, 2024_ Today marks the ninth anniversary of the signing of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) between the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and various ethnic armed groups. During the ceremony, ethnic leaders expressed hope for lasting peace and stressed the importance of accountability and transparency in the implementation process of the agreement. The NCA was created to end armed conflict in the country and promote a stable and inclusive democracy. This news is reported by moi.gov.mm. The Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement is a historic agreement involving different ethnic groups in Myanmar, a country characterized by great cultural diversity and internal conflicts that have lasted for decades.