Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
Myanmar: Celebrating Traditional Culture with 25th Song and Dance Competition

October 21, 2024_ The 25th Myanmar Traditional Song and Dance Competition, an event celebrating the country's culture and traditions, took place...

Myanmar: Celebrating Traditional Culture with 25th Song and Dance Competition
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 21, 2024_ The 25th Myanmar Traditional Song and Dance Competition, an event celebrating the country's culture and traditions, took place today in Naypyidaw. The competition featured artists from different regions, including Rakhine, Mandalay and Yangon, who presented traditional song and dance performances. The event was opened by senior political figures, including Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, and attracted a large audience of supporters and enthusiasts. The competition aims to preserve and promote Myanmar's cultural heritage, engaging the younger generation in the appreciation of local traditions. This news was reported by moi.gov.mm. The competition will conclude with an awards ceremony on October 23, highlighting the importance of traditional culture in the context of Burmese society.

