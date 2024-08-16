Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week and Nutrition Promotion Week

August 16, 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Myanmar organized a commemorative event for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 and Nutrition Promotion Week in...

Myanmar: Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week and Nutrition Promotion Week
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Myanmar organized a commemorative event for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 and Nutrition Promotion Week in Nay Pyi Taw. At the event, Minister of Health Dr. Thet Khaing Win highlighted the importance of this year's theme, "Bridging the Gap; Supporting Breastfeeding for All," calling for a collective effort to improve the health and nutrition of women and children. Prizes were presented to winning students in writing competitions at the middle and high school levels, and mini stalls were set up to provide vitamins to children and expectant mothers. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The event reflects the Myanmar government's commitment to promoting maternal and child health and nutrition in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Nutrition Promotion Week event event reflects Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza