Myanmar: Celebrating World Breastfeeding Week and Nutrition Promotion Week

August 16, 2024_ The Ministry of Health of Myanmar organized a commemorative event for World Breastfeeding Week 2024 and Nutrition Promotion Week in Nay Pyi Taw. At the event, Minister of Health Dr. Thet Khaing Win highlighted the importance of this year's theme, "Bridging the Gap; Supporting Breastfeeding for All," calling for a collective effort to improve the health and nutrition of women and children. Prizes were presented to winning students in writing competitions at the middle and high school levels, and mini stalls were set up to provide vitamins to children and expectant mothers. This was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The event reflects the Myanmar government's commitment to promoting maternal and child health and nutrition in the country.