Sabato 26 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:37
Myanmar: Celebrating World Media and Information Week

26 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ The opening ceremony of the World Information and Media Week, organized by the Ministry of Communication and Information, took place today in Naypyidaw. The event was attended by government officials, teachers and students from local high schools, with the aim of promoting awareness about the importance of media and information. During the ceremony, educational videos were presented and this year's theme, which focuses on the new digital frontiers of information, was discussed. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. World Information and Media Week is a global initiative promoted by UNESCO, in which Myanmar has participated since 2018, to improve citizens' understanding and responsible use of information.

