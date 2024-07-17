Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Kyaikto

July 16, 2024_ A ceremony was held in Kyaikto, Mon State, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Martyrs' Day. The event, organized by the Department...

Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Kyaikto
17 luglio 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 16, 2024_ A ceremony was held in Kyaikto, Mon State, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Martyrs' Day. The event, organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, included speeches, skills competitions and an exhibition of educational posters. The ceremony took place at basic school no. 4 of the southern district, with the participation of students and teachers. During the event, prizes were distributed and information posters were displayed. Moi.gov.mm reports it. The celebration highlighted the importance of using free time productively and learning more about national history.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at basic school reports it the event Kyaikto
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza