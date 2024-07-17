Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Kyaikto

July 16, 2024_ A ceremony was held in Kyaikto, Mon State, to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Martyrs' Day. The event, organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education, included speeches, skills competitions and an exhibition of educational posters. The ceremony took place at basic school no. 4 of the southern district, with the participation of students and teachers. During the event, prizes were distributed and information posters were displayed. Moi.gov.mm reports it. The celebration highlighted the importance of using free time productively and learning more about national history.