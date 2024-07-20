Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon

July 19, 2024_ General Maung Maung Aye, member of the State Administrative Council and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the 77th...

Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 19, 2024_ General Maung Maung Aye, member of the State Administrative Council and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day ceremony at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon. Also present were other SAC members, Union Chief Justice U Thar Htay and various ministers and officials. During the ceremony, wreaths were laid in memory of General Aung San and the martyred leaders, and the national flag was lowered to half-mast. The ceremony was attended by representatives of political parties, foreign embassies and civil society organizations. gnlm.com.mm reports it. The commemoration also included a moment of silence and the visit of numerous citizens to the historical places linked to the martyrs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
other SAC members reports it Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon Rangoon
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati
News to go
Caldo tremendo, massima allerta
News to go
Taxi, code e disagi: la situazione da Milano a Palermo
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza