Myanmar: Celebration of the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day in Yangon

July 19, 2024_ General Maung Maung Aye, member of the State Administrative Council and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, attended the 77th Anniversary of Martyrs' Day ceremony at the Martyrs' Mausoleum in Yangon. Also present were other SAC members, Union Chief Justice U Thar Htay and various ministers and officials. During the ceremony, wreaths were laid in memory of General Aung San and the martyred leaders, and the national flag was lowered to half-mast. The ceremony was attended by representatives of political parties, foreign embassies and civil society organizations. gnlm.com.mm reports it. The commemoration also included a moment of silence and the visit of numerous citizens to the historical places linked to the martyrs.