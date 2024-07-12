Myanmar: Celebration of World Population Day

12 July 2024_ The World Population Day ceremony was held this morning at the Myanmar International Conference Center in Naypyidaw. The event saw the participation of senior officials of the State Administrative Council, Union ministers, ambassadors and representatives of various organisations. State Government Board Vice Chairman Soe Win stressed the importance of addressing global demographic issues such as family planning, gender equality and poverty. According to the United Nations, the world population has exceeded eight billion, with Myanmar having celebrated this day since 1990. This was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The ceremony also included the screening of a video on the theme of the year: