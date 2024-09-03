Myanmar: Central Bank Denies Fake Reports of Disruptions in Money Transfers

02 September 2024_ The Central Bank of Myanmar said that reports of the halt in money transfers between Thai banks and local banks were unfounded. Thai banks, including Kasikorn Bank and Siam Commercial Bank, will continue to provide money transfer services, following strict verification procedures. Banking authorities are also working together to ensure that money transfer operations are carried out smoothly and safely. The Central Bank reassured citizens that money transfers are essential for their daily needs and business activities. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Money transfers are crucial for Myanmar citizens, who use them to pay for medical expenses and send money to families working in Thailand.