Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Ceremony for the 30th Anniversary of the Pakokku U Ohn Pe Award

August 25, 2024_ The 30th anniversary ceremony of the Pakokku U Ohn Pe Award, an award for Burmese literature, was held today in Yangon. During the...

25 agosto 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ The 30th anniversary ceremony of the Pakokku U Ohn Pe Award, an award for Burmese literature, was held today in Yangon. During the event, 100 million kyats were donated to the award fund and 3,000 popular science books were donated to libraries across the country. The Minister of Communications stressed the importance of the award for the development of Burmese literature and praised the efforts of local writers. The ceremony was attended by many literary and cultural figures, as reported by mdn.gov.mm. The Pakokku U Ohn Pe Award was established in 1994 to honor contributions to Burmese literature and promote reading among the population.

