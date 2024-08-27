Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
Myanmar: China intensifies military operations on Myanmar border

August 26, 2024_ China has announced that it will send troops to the border with Myanmar due to recent conflicts in the region. The Chinese military...

Myanmar: China intensifies military operations on Myanmar border
August 26, 2024_ China has announced that it will send troops to the border with Myanmar due to recent conflicts in the region. The Chinese military will conduct joint military exercises and patrols in the areas of Shwe Li and Kyaikto, as well as other locations along the border. This decision was made in response to fighting between Myanmar's military and rebel groups in the north of the country, which has also caused damage and injuries on the Chinese side. China said it will provide assistance to restore peace and stability in the region, as reported by news-eleven.com. The border tensions have raised concerns about the security and stability of China's infrastructure in Myanmar, a country that has seen an increase in internal conflicts in recent years.

