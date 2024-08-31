Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: China pledges to reduce tensions in northern country

August 31, 2024_ China has announced its commitment to help reduce tensions in northern Myanmar, according to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese...

31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
August 31, 2024_ China has announced its commitment to help reduce tensions in northern Myanmar, according to Lin Jian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. At a press conference, Lin stressed the importance of Myanmar's stability and development, highlighting China's role as the country's main neighbor. China has called on the TNLA armed group to halt military operations in the border region between Myanmar and China to ensure the safety of citizens and businesses. China will continue to support the peace process in Myanmar, working with local authorities to promote stability in the region. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The TNLA, or Ta'ang National Liberation Army, is an ethnic armed group active in northern Myanmar, engaged in conflicts over the autonomy and rights of the Ta'ang people.

Tag
northern Myanmar Cina Birmania commitment
