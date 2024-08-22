Myanmar: China supports political stability and lasting peace in the country

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 21, 2024_ China expressed its commitment to supporting political stability and lasting peace in Myanmar, stressing the importance of constructive dialogue. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and UN Special Envoy for Myanmar Julie Bishop met to discuss the need for cooperation to effectively implement five points of agreement between ASEAN and Myanmar. Wang Yi reiterated that China respects Myanmar's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and looks forward to a people-led peace process. The news was reported by China's diplomatic office in Myanmar, highlighting China's crucial role as Myanmar's largest neighbor. China, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, continues to seek diplomatic solutions to the complex political issues in Myanmar.

