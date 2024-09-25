Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Citizens meet in Pinlaung for post-natural disaster support

September 25, 2024_ Members of the State Administrative Council of Myanmar, including Shan State Transport Minister U Nay Win Aung, met with...

Myanmar: Citizens meet in Pinlaung for post-natural disaster support
25 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Members of the State Administrative Council of Myanmar, including Shan State Transport Minister U Nay Win Aung, met with residents of Pinlaung to provide financial assistance following losses caused by natural disasters. During the meeting, funds and relief items were donated, and the need to restore damaged infrastructure, such as schools and roads, was discussed. Officials stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and local communities to ensure effective reconstruction. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. This meeting is an important step in addressing the consequences of recent adverse weather events in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting including Shan State Birmania metionina
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza