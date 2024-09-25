Myanmar: Citizens meet in Pinlaung for post-natural disaster support

September 25, 2024_ Members of the State Administrative Council of Myanmar, including Shan State Transport Minister U Nay Win Aung, met with residents of Pinlaung to provide financial assistance following losses caused by natural disasters. During the meeting, funds and relief items were donated, and the need to restore damaged infrastructure, such as schools and roads, was discussed. Officials stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and local communities to ensure effective reconstruction. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. This meeting is an important step in addressing the consequences of recent adverse weather events in the region.