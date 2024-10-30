Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and ethnic groups cause casualties

October 29, 2024_ Recent clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and ethnic groups have led to at least 2,500 people being displaced. Tensions have risen in several regions, with a growing number of civilians caught up in the conflicts. Local authorities have reported that military operations have caused serious damage and casualties among the population. The situation remains critical, with calls for humanitarian aid on the rise. The news was reported by shannews.org. The ethnic groups involved, such as the TNLA (Arakan Army), are known for their opposition to the central government and for fighting for greater autonomy and rights for their communities.