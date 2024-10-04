Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and ethnic groups in Kokang

04 October 2024_ In the Kokang region of Myanmar, clashes between the armed forces and ethnic groups have occurred, resulting in at least 13 deaths...

04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 October 2024_ In the Kokang region of Myanmar, clashes between the armed forces and ethnic groups have occurred, resulting in at least 13 deaths and 20 injuries. The clashes occurred in several locations, including the village of Guanyin, where government forces attacked ethnic fighters. Tensions in the region have increased due to historical conflicts and struggles for autonomy by local ethnic groups. The situation remains critical, with the civilian population continuing to suffer the consequences of the conflict, as reported by shannews.org. Local authorities are trying to manage the humanitarian emergency, while international organizations are monitoring the situation to provide assistance. Kokang is a region inhabited mainly by ethnic Chinese and has seen an increase in violence in recent years due to rivalries between armed groups.

