Myanmar: Clashes between armed forces and ethnic groups in the north of the country

September 19, 2024_ Recent clashes between Myanmar’s military and ethnic groups, particularly the RCSS/SSA, have led to an increase in violence in the northern region. Tensions have risen due to attacks and counterattacks, with reports of arson and destruction of villages. RCSS leaders have denounced the use of heavy weapons by the military, highlighting the seriousness of the situation for local communities. The source of this information is shannews.org. The clashes in northern Myanmar involve several ethnic groups fighting for greater autonomy and rights, amid ongoing conflict in the country.